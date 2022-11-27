Lamborghini launches Urus Performante in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Italy based luxury sports cars and SUV brand, Lamborghini launched its Urus Performante in the Indian markets. The super Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is priced at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The new SUV is powered by 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. It generates 657 BHP and 850 Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 306 km/h. It comes with driving modes namely Strada, Sport, Corsa and Rally. The SUV rides on 22-inch forged lightweight wheels with titanium bolts and specially developed Pirelli tires.

The cabin features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard with a new hexagonal seat stitching design. The black Alcantara/leather steering wheel is trimmed in matt black as well as the Aluminum interior trim in black anodized. With the optional “Dark Package”, the matt black treatment can be extended to other interior details including the lever of the Urus’ central ‘TAMBURO’, hosting controls such as the start/stop button and drive mode selector.