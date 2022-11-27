Indian Railways to run this express train six days a week

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate the Mahabodhi Express train 6 days a week. The Mahabodhi Express train runs from New Delhi Railway Station to Gaya Junction.

The decision will affect the following stations covered by the express train: Aligarh, Kanpur, Bharwari, Prayagraj, Vindhyachal, Pt DD Upadhyaya Jn, Bhabua Road, Kudra, Sasaram Jn, Dehri On Sone, Anugraha Narayan Road, RafiGanj and Guraru.

The national transporter also changed route of some trains. Following are the trains:

Train number -12397 Gaya – New Delhi Mahabodhi Express will remain cancelled on Monday and will run six days a week.

Train Number- 12398 Mahabodhi Express will remain cancelled on Tuesday.

Besides this, several trains will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 28, owing to the fog.

Train number -15279 from Saharsa Anand Vihar Terminal Purbiya Express train will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 26.

Train number -15280 from Anand Vihar – Saharsa Purbiya Express train will remain cancelled from December 2 to February 27.

Train number- 14649/14650 Saryu Express Train remains halted from December 1 to February 28, 2023.