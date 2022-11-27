On Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, cyclist killed in collision with BMW

On the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Vasant Kunj, a cyclist was killed on Sunday after colliding with a BMW. Soon after the collision, the cyclist was taken by ambulance to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The BMW car’s driver has been taken into custody and a case has been filed in relation to the collision.

When the police arrived, they found that the BMW car’s tyres had burst and its glass windows had been broken. According to reports, the driver swerved out of control and struck the cyclist.

Suvendu Chatterjee, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, and the deceased cyclist, was identified as being 50 years old.