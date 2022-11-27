Snow will cover Kiev from Sunday as there is still lack of power in the country

On Sunday, snow fell in Kyiv and the temperature stayed around freezing as millions of people in and around the Ukrainian capital battled the effects of Russian airstrikes that disrupted the delivery of electricity and central heating.

According to grid operator Ukrenergo, the cold weather is gradually increasing consumer demand for energy even as repair crews scramble to restore damaged power plants.

After Russia’s missile attacks on Wednesday, electricity producers are still unable to reestablish a full power supply and are forced to conserve energy by enforcing blackouts, it claimed.