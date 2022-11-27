Sources say, 10 people assigned to care for Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail

A day after Satyendar Jain, a Delhi Minister and the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was criticised by a Delhi court for receiving VVIP treatment in Tihar jail, sources told India Today that up to ten people were assigned to take care of Jain’s needs inside his room. Satyendar Jain’s needs were attended to by eight people in particular, who also cleaned his room, made his bed, and gave him outside food, mineral water, fruits, and clothing.

According to sources at Tihar prison, he was supervised by two other people. On Saturday, the Rouse Avenue court rejected Satyendar Jain’s request for special food in prison.

Jain claimed in his petition that he was denied access to the temple and ‘Jain food,’ that he doesn’t eat regular food without visiting the temple, and that he has been following a ‘religious’ diet of fruits and salad for the past few days.

The Tihar Jail government was asked by the court on Wednesday to respond to the AAP leader’s complaint that he was not receiving proper nutrition. The administration responded by stating that the Central Jail’s Superintendent’s office did not have any requests on file.

He can now be seen interacting with inmates in yet another CCTV video that shows housekeeping activities taking place in the jailed minister’s cell.

Jain’s request for access to fruits and dry fruits while imprisoned was denied by special judge Vikas Dhull.

In addition to this, Jain was regularly getting a body massage from a rape accused, identified as Rinku. Now, it will be investigated to determine if these ten people are prisoners or if they were outsiders who had free access to the minister.