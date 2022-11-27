These fruits in your diet can help you deal with PCOS

The rate at which women are getting affected with PCOS is quite alarming as about 70 per cent of women suffer from PCOS today. Consuming only fruits with low Glycemic Indexes and avoiding those with high GI values becomes crucial as a result. Here are some fruits that you can add in your diet if you are dealing with PCOS.

Apples

Apples have a low GI and are great to manage insulin resistance. With low calories and a dense, delicious taste, it is the perfect snack. Pair it with your favourite nut butter to make it a filling snack or consume one medium-sized apple a day.

Pears

These have a low GI and are high in fibre content, a perfect combination to cater to your weight loss.

Oranges

It’s a citrus fruit with a high Vitamin C content. It’s high in antioxidants and the fibre content makes sure that your blood sugar levels do not spike and gradually absorb the sugar in the blood.

Kiwi

Despite how flavorful it is, it can be eaten as a midday snack because it has a low GI, high vitamin C, vitamin E and potassium content.

Peaches and Plums

These two fruits both contain anti-inflammatory qualities that are beneficial for PCOS sufferers. Peaches are a wonderful ingredient to use when making low-calorie sweets to sate your sweet taste. Pair these fruits with Greek yoghurt as an evening snack.

Grapes

Grapes are rich in antioxidants in addition to being a good source of fibre and vitamins. You can maintain your fullness and satiety with one cup of grapes.

Berries

Berries are a great source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Berries of many varieties, including blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries, are delicious. These are an important part of daily diet and are a great addition to overnight oats, Greek Yoghurt or to smoothie bowls.

Bananas

Because they contain a larger amount of sugar, bananas should be consumed in moderation. They also perform well as a pre-workout snack to assist your body get an energy boost. It can be paired with your preferred nut butter.

Cantaloupe

It contains a lot of water and has a moderate GI. In order to prevent blood sugar increases, it is preferable to consume this fruit in moderation, like most melons.

Watermelon

Due to its high water content, it is everyone’s favourite fruit in the summer, yet many people are unaware of its high GI level. However, watermelon can be eaten in moderation as it reduces bodily inflammation.

Papaya

In the raw or ripe form, papaya is a great source of antioxidants and can help reduce the symptoms of PCOS with its anti-inflammatory properties.

Pomegranate

This fruit has high iron content and is known to be an active antioxidant. One cup of peeled pomegranate is great to increase your iron intake and reduce inflammation.