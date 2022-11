At a summit with allies on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to nations most at risk from famine and drought.

For Kyiv, the ‘Grain from Ukraine’ programme proved that the concept of global food security ‘was not just empty words.’

According to the Kremlin, food exported from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as part of a U.N.-mediated plan has not been reaching the world’s most vulnerable nations.