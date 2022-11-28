100 British enterprises will switch to a 4-day workweek permanently.

In a first, 100 businesses in the UK have chosen to switch to a permanent four-day workweek for all employees with no pay cut. The new working pattern is expected to help about 2,600 workers at 100 companies.

The two biggest signatories are Atom Bank and the international marketing firm Awin, each of which employs roughly 450 people in the UK.

According to The Guardian, Adam Ross, the chief executive of Awin, called the four-day workweek ‘one of the most revolutionary efforts we’ve seen in the history of the organisation.’

The five-day schedule, according to advocates of the four-day workweek, is a holdover from a previous economic era.

As part of a trial with scholars from the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford, Boston College, and think tank Autonomy, the UK Campaign is also organising the largest pilot programme in the world, involving roughly 70 enterprises and 3,300 employees.

In a survey conducted in the middle of the trial in September, 88% of those businesses stated the four-day workweek was ‘good’ working for their business at that time. According to a poll conducted by about 95% of the businesses, productivity has either improved or kept the same after the change, according to The Guardian.

The majority of businesses that have formally switched to a four-day workweek are in the service industry, such as IT, event, or marketing firms. The campaign did claim that certain employers in the industrial and construction industries had also registered.