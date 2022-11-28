Airbus to postpone some 2023 jet deliveries

Despite racing to meet delivery targets for 2022 in the face of supply chain and labour issues, Airbus (AIR.PA) is preparing the ground for additional delays to planned delivery dates of some medium-haul aircraft in 2023, according to three industry sources.

They continued, asking to remain anonymous, that there was still uncertainty regarding the availability of engines, other parts, and labour for the production of new airplanes.

Prior to its next monthly report in early December, an Airbus spokeswoman stated that the company had no comment on deliveries.

According to analysts, the aerospace industry is dealing with a number of issues at once that have numerous ripple effects.

The global repair facilities required to assist airlines meet a sharper than anticipated recovery in demand by keeping their existing aircraft in service are also struggling with supply chain and labour issues. Jetliner and engine manufacturers are also experiencing these issues.

Numerous aircraft have been grounded as a result of the repair capacity bottleneck because their engines are taking too long to complete overhauls. This has led to competition for engines between new aircraft assembly lines and spare parts for the existing fleet.