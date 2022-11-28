At least seven people killed in an Italian island landslide

An official said on Sunday that a landslide brought on by excessive rain had killed at least seven people, including two children and a newborn baby, on the holiday island of Ischia in southern Italy.

Naples prefect Claudio Palomba announced during a press conference that five people were still unaccounted for. He added that as rescue divers combed the waters off the coast, dozens of emergency personnel flocked to the island.

On Saturday, the highest mountain on the island detached itself, and a wash of mud, rubble, and stones smashed down on homes and roads in and near Casamicciola Terme.

Buildings were shown to have been destroyed by the landslide in photos and overhead footage, and numerous cars were seen to have been thrown into the lake by what one neighbour called ‘a waterfall of water and mud.’