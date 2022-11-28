Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price remained firm in the Kerala market for fourth day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,840 per 8 gram. The yellow metal gained on last Thursday by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.13% or Rs 67 at Rs 53,023 per 10 grams. Silver futures slipped down by 0.59% or Rs 362 at Rs 61,314 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,752.66 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,751.80. Among other precious metals, silver slipped 1.3% to $21.31, platinum fell 0.4% to $976.28 and palladium declined 0.6% to $1,840.97.