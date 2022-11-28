According to government officials, fossil fuel producers benefited from leniency in Egypt during the COP27 climate talks, using their influence to sway hasty final negotiations and discouraging those who hoped for a more ambitious outcome.

Officials claimed that the host nation, Egypt, which exports natural gas and frequently receives funding from Gulf oil producers, was partially to blame, though the conflict in the Ukraine and the ensuing European energy crisis also had an effect.

According to Egyptian officials, their top priorities were to act as an impartial mediator and create a favourable environment for negotiations. The administration refuted claims that fossil fuel producers received favourable treatment.

The U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change summit, which drew in close to 200 nations, said in a statement that the final decision was a compilation of inputs reached by consensus of all the UNFCCC parties who were all consulted.

Since European nations have been rushing to replace Russian gas, calls from environmental organisations and scientists that governments and businesses should leave oil and gas in the ground have gained less traction this year.

A hard-won agreement on a fund for nations most harmed by climate change was welcomed by vulnerable nations, but some officials claimed the cover text lacked ambition because of the influence of fossil fuel producers. The COP27 meeting produced mixed results. The summit’s main conclusions are summarised in the cover text.