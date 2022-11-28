During an India-US military drill, 4 US soldiers received high-ranking promotions.

On Nanda Devi, the second-highest Himalayan peak in India, four US Army officers from the 11th Airborne Division received promotions, marking a first during the 18th India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ in Uttarakhand.

The US Army, Pacific tweeted that Capt. Cerruti, Lt. Russell, Lt. Brown, and Lt. Hack became the first four US Army officers to be promoted in the Himalayas during Yudh Abhyas Exercise. Nanda Devi is the second-tallest mountain in the world’s tallest mountain range.

The two-week combined military exercise includes both Indian Army soldiers from the Assam Regiment and US soldiers from the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division.

Each year, India and the US hold Yudh Abhyas with the intention of exchange best practises, strategies, techniques, and operational guidelines between their armed forces.

According to a statement from the defence ministry, the exercise aims to improve interoperability and knowledge sharing between both armies in peacekeeping and disaster relief missions.

Operations for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) will also be a main focus of the combined exercise. According to the government, troops from both countries will rehearse initiating quick and coordinated assistance efforts following any natural disaster.