French PM claims fighter jet project is on track, but Dassault disputes agreement.

The French prime minister and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced at a joint news conference on Friday that companies involved in creating a next-generation European fighter jet called FCAS agree on how to proceed.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said, ‘An agreement has been struck between our industrial companies. This requires ratification by the states and I suppose the process is ongoing.’

A deal has not yet been struck, according to the project’s leader Dassault Aviation, which is leading a team that also includes Thales and Airbus.

According to a spokeswoman, ‘It is not finished yet.’

Conflicting political and industrial signals have surfaced about the discussions on the project’s next phase for the second time this month. Last week, Eric Trappier, the CEO of Dassault, refuted a German government statement that also suggested an agreement had been made.

Olaf Scholz, speaking at the same occasion on Friday, adopted a more circumspect tone, noting that political leaders had been successful in advancing project discussions.