Govt probes ‘mass resignations’ at Amazon amid reports of layoffs: Report

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the Indian labour ministry plans to launch a probe into the purported mass resignations occurring at Amazon India. This comes after news broke earlier this month that the multinational retailer may fire at least 10,000 workers.

The investigation will look into ‘whether the exits were voluntary and if the conditions of services, which includes severance and notice time, were adhered to,’ according to HT, which cited persons with knowledge of the situation. he world’s largest retailer plans to let go of at least 10,000 workers before the end of the year. Following allegations of mass layoffs that are occurring, the government last week submitted a warning to Amazon India.

The complaints were delivered to the Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, by the Nascent Information Technology Employees’ Senate (NITES), a group of over 18,000 IT professionals in India. The employees have chosen to leave the firm voluntarily, according to Amazon India authorities, who claimed that they were not dismissed.

According to the newspaper citing the ministry source who asked to remain anonymous, ‘In its answer, the firm stated that although they had anticipated making more money via their business, they had instead launched a voluntary leave programme due to financial expediency. No forced layoffs, they claimed, had occurred’.

However, according to the president of NITES, Harpreet Singh Saluja, Amazon India allegedly informed staff members in an internal document that anyone who didn’t quit freely would be sacked without any benefits under the ‘workforce optimisation scheme’. As a result, the ministry will also talk with the workers who chose the ‘voluntary separation programme’ in order to confirm the company’s allegations, according to the HT report.

When asked about the government’s involvement in a private company’s operations, the official responded that the goal of their ministry is to make sure that the nation’s labour regulations are upheld. ‘ We will see to it that the rights of the offended employees are upheld and their voices are heard. If not, we shall behave legally,’ the paper stated.

At the same time, it’s been reported that Amazon India is in the process of winding down some of its operations there, including food delivery in Bengaluru, by the end of this year. The company announced last week that it is also closing Amazon Academy, a platform for high school students to learn online.

The biggest layoff in company history will be carried out by Amazon, which will be cutting at least 10,000 staff members from its corporate and technology departments, according to a November 15 New York Times report. The layoffs, it seems, have started and are predicted to last through next year.