Indian Railways cancels running on this route for 3 months: Full list

New Delhi: The Northeastern Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to cancel several trains including weekly expresses passing through Siwan junction in Bihar. The national transporter has also reduced the frequency of several trains. The decision was taken due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

5 pairs of mail trains passing through Siwan junction will see a change in their operations. A total of 32 trains have been cancelled by the Northeast Railway.

These trains passing from Siwan Junction will be cancelled:

22531 Chhapra – Mathura Express – running from Chhapra – will remain cancelled every Thursday – from 7 December 2022 to 22 February 2023.

22532 Mathura – Chhapra Express – running from Mathura – will remain cancelled on every Thursday – from 7 December 2022 to 22 February 2023.

15105 Chhapra – Nautanwa Express – running from Chhapra – will remain cancelled on every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday – from 3 December 2022 to 26 February 2023.

15106 Nautanwa – Chhapra Express – running from Nautanwa – will remain cancelled on every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday – from 3 December 2022 to 26 February 2023.

12523 New Jalpaiguri – New Delhi Superfast Express – running from New Jalpaiguri – will be cancelled on every Saturday – from 3 December 2022 to 25 February 2023.

12524 New Delhi – New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express – running from New Delhi – will remain cancelled on every Sunday – from 04 December 2022 to 26 February 2023.

13019 Howrah – Kathgodam Bagh Express – running from Howrah – will remain cancelled on every Sunday – from 04 December 2022 to 26 February 2023.

13020 Kathgodam – Howrah Bagh Express – running from Kathgodam – will remain cancelled on every Tuesday – from 06 December 2022 to 28 February 2023.

11123 Gwalior – Barauni Express – running from Gwalior – will remain cancelled on every Monday and Thursday – from 01 December 2022 to 27 February 2023.

11124 Barauni – Gwalior Express – running from Barauni – will remain cancelled on every Tuesday and Friday – from 02 December 2022 to 28 February 2023.