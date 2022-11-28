Indian Railways cancels these trains for 3 months: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled a few trains for 3 months. From December 1 to February 28, trains operating between Delhi to Amritsar will be temporarily halted.

These include trains like Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express and Jansewa Express. The Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express travels from Saharsa to Anand Vihar via S Bakhtiyarpur, Mansi Jn, Khagaria Jn, Begu Sarai, Barauni Jn, Sonpur Jn and Shahjahanpur.

Also Read: International rating agency cut India’s economic growth forecast

The Jansewa Express 13420 is running between Muzaffarpur Jn (MFP) and Bhagalpur (BGP). It covers a total journey of 240 kilometres. At 11:05, the train departs from Muzaffarpur Jn and at 06:00 it arrives at Bhagalpur. Jansewa Express has 16 stopping stations, such as Dalsingh Sarai, Luckeesarai Junction and Bariarpur.