‘It’s on the agenda’; Musk now wants to change Twitter’s word limit

Musk makes a suggestion on another Twitter adjustment. It could have more characters than the current 280 limit. Musk answered a user’s request to expand the word limit with the phrase ‘It’s on the todo list’. The word limit was then requested to be extended to 1000 by user John Kraus, a spaceflight photographer.

Kraus tweeted: ‘The word count should be 1000, but just the first 280 characters of each tweet are displayed on the timeline without a … (see more)’ to indicate the message is longer. Entire tweet expands when clicked. It seamlessly enters timeline after being browsed to the conclusion. reduces ‘x/87′ threads while preserving the timeline’s aesthetic’. Musk responded by saying that they will start addressing the problem right away.

After finalising the agreement, Musk assumed control of the microblogging platform one month ago. He has now implemented some astounding improvements within the company and promises to make more of these so-called ‘Twitter 2.0’ adjustments. In addition to the character limit, the app’s owner said that it was encrypting audio and video conversations as well as DMs in order to protect user privacy. He stated to the staff in his Monday meeting that ‘I shouldn’t be able to peek at anyone’s DMs if someone has placed a gun to my head’.

Additionally, he provided slides from his meeting with staff in San Francisco, where he announced that ‘We’re recruiting’ on one of the presentations. Other slides displayed impressions of them focusing on hate speech and new users’ grasp. Musk wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he believed Twitter will surpass one billion users in the next 12 to 18 months. Elon Musk said on Saturday (Nov. 26) that he would introduce his own smartphone if Apple and Google decide to remove the Twitter app from their app stores. This comes after reports that the microblogging platform is having problems with both the iOS and Android app stores.

Liz Wheeler, a podcaster, remarked, ‘That’s how it all started ‘If Google and Apple remove Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should make his own smartphone. The spying, prejudiced iPhone and Android would be cheerfully abandoned by half the country. A foolish little smartphone ought to be simple considering the man creates rockets to Mars’. In response, Musk said, ‘I sincerely hope it does not come to that, but, yeah, if there is no other option, I will develop an alternate phone’. Musk pledged significant improvements when he took control. He’s succeeded in accomplishing this to some extent.