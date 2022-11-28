Lack of sleep may affect fertility

Researchers claim that women trying to get pregnant need to get proper sleep to increase their chances of conceiving. It is important to sleep for 7-8 hours. Good sleep can improve levels of progesterone, estrogen FSH (follicle stimulating hormone) and leptin, which are critical for fertility.

Blue light from electronic devices can affect melatonin levels in the body. A lack of melatonin can lead to reduced egg quality.

Working at night can cause hormonal imbalances, lower estrogen levels and lead to irregular menstrual cycles. All this leads to reduced chances of pregnancy.

Fertility treatments such as IVF (in-vitro fertilization) affect overall health. Lack of sleep can wreak havoc on physical and mental well-being. Experts say that women who sleep 7-8 hours a day during the IVF process increase their chances of pregnancy.

Turn off electronic devices like mobiles, tablets and computers at least one hour before going to bed. Avoiding working night shifts can help you sleep better.

Women who sleep less often have lower fertility rates than women who get enough rest. The American Society for Reproductive Medicine states that 7-8 hours of sleep per night is important if you are undergoing IVF.