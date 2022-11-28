Mahzooz Draw: 3 expats including Indian share Dh300,000

Dubai: 3 expats including an Indian won Dh300,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Raymundo from The Philippines, Shahzed from Pakistan, and Deva from India. The winning raffle numbers were 24460892, 24451978 and 24287882 respectively.

9 lucky participants shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000by matching four out of five numbers. They will take home Dh111,111 each. 789 other winners matched three out of five numbers, and received the third prize of Dh350 each. A total of 801 participants won prize money of Dh1,576,150.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000.