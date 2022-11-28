No scholarship is available to students in UP madrasas in classes 1 to 8.

The central government has prohibited students in Uttar Pradesh’s madrasas in Class 1 through 8 from applying for scholarships.

Classes 1 through 5 had previously been awarded a scholarship of Rs 1000, while classes 6 through 8 had previously been awarded scholarships based on a variety of courses.

Nearly 5 lakh students received scholarships from a total of 16,558 madrasas last year.

The Right to Education Act, ensures that all pupils in grades 1 through 8 have access to free education. In these madrasas, books and meals are both free of charge. The students have access to additional necessities as well. The scholarship has been cancelled as a result.

Scholarships will only be given to Class 9 and 10 pupils, thus their applications should be submitted.