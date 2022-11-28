On his daughter’s wedding day, a debt-ridden dad commits suicide in Lucknow.

According to reports, a man in Lucknow who was having financial problems committed suicide by hanging himself on the day of his daughter’s wedding.

Sunil Dwivedi, the dead, was a farmer and manager of a flour mill in the Mohanlalganj neighbourhood of Lucknow. There was just one son, Ankur, in the household; Sunil had five girls. On Sunday, Navya, one of his daughters, was scheduled to get married.

Sunil’s family members reportedly reprimanded him for returning home inebriated on the wedding day. Then he entered his bedroom. His family members went to check on him after he didn’t leave his room till late and discovered that he had hanged himself.

Family members claimed that Sunil had already taken out loans for the weddings of his three daughters and would now have to do the same for the wedding of his fourth daughter, which worried him.

The body was sent for a postmortem by the police, and more inquiries are ongoing.