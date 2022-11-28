Your banking services will be in operational, if you fail to do this: nationalized bank issues advisory

Mumbai: The second largest bank in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued an advisory for its customers. The lender urged all account holders to update their ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’. The lender informed that the mandatory KYC deadline as per the RBI guidelines must be completed, failing to which might affect the banking activities of customers and might also lead to restrictions of operations in your account.

‘As per RBI guidelines, KYC updation for all customers is mandatory. If your account has become due for KYC updation as of 30.09.2022, in terms of notices/SMS already sent to your registered moible number, you are requested to contact your base branch to get your KYC updated before 12.12.2022. Non updation may lead to restriction of operations in your account. Points to be noted. Remember: KYC updation is mandatory as per RBI guidelines. Beware: Bank does not call & request personal information of customers for KYC updation,’ said PNB in a statement.

Earlier in August, the Reserve Bank of India had asked all banks in the country to to put in place systems and procedures to help control financial frauds, identify money laundering and suspicious activities, and for scrutiny/monitoring of large value cash transactions.