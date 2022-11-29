50% traffic fine discount scheme announced in another Emirate in UAE

Sharjah: Another emirate in the UAE has announced a 50% discount on traffic fines. Sharjah has announced the discount scheme. The scheme was announced to mark the UAE National Day.

Drivers can avail the scheme from December 1, 2022 to January 20, 2023. The discounted fine applies to violations committed before December 1, 2022.

Also Read: UAE National Day: UAE ruler pardons 1,530 prisoners

Sharjah is the fourth emirate in the country to announce the scheme. Earlier, the Umm Al Quwain Police announced similar discount for residents and said the reduction is applicable from December 1, 2022, till January 6, 2023. The Ajman Police also introduced a 50% discount is applicable on penalties from November 21, 2022, till January 6, 2023. Fujairah Police also announced scheme.