Amid Kochuveli yard construction, Southern railways cancel several train services from Dec 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The Southern Railways has cancelled numerous train services from December 1 in the wake of construction activities in Kochuveli yard.

As per reports, Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Intercity Express on December 12 and Thiruvananthapuram-Guruvayur Intercity Express on December 11 will not be operated. Kochuveli-Lokmanyatilak Garib Rath Express on December 8, 11 and its return service on December 9, 12 and Kochuveli-Bangalore Humsafar Express on December 8, 10 and return service on December 9, 12 have also been cancelled.

Operation of Kochuveli-Mangalore Antyodaya Express on December 8, 10 and Mangalore-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express on December 9, 11 are also cancelled. Other cancelled services on December 11 are Kanyakumari-Punalur Express, Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram Vanchinad Express and Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam Vanchinad Express.