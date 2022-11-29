BJP MP’s car runs over 9-year-old in UP’s Basti, case filed

Police said that, a nine-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti died allegedly after being struck by BJP MP Harish Dwivedi’s vehicle.

The accident happened on Saturday near the Hardiya intersection as the boy, Abhishek, and other kids were returning from school, according to a complaint made by the boy’s father, Shatrughan Rajbhar.

Abhishek was struck by a white SUV owned by Dwivedi as soon as the kids arrived at a petrol station, the police said, who cited the complaint.

Two white vehicles were allegedly driving from the Manauri side when one of them struck the boy, stated in Rajbhar’s complaint .

According to Circle Officer (Basti Sadar) Alok Prasad, a case has been filed against unknown individuals under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act).

The child was treated for injuries at a district hospital before being transferred to Lucknow, but they claimed that he died on the way there.

The MP abandoned the suffering child on the highway despite being in such a position of responsibility, the father said. He didn’t feel the need to take him to the hospital by getting out of the car.

Dwivedi was unavailable for comment as his staff said that he was in Bihar for a business meeting.