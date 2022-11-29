CM KCR says, Telangana to increase rice exports to other states by processing its paddy

Telangana will promote rice production from its paddy exports to other states, according to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Additionally, KCR declared that 2% of CST (Central Sales Tax) obligations would be waived. The chief minister reaffirmed that by promoting rice exports, the Telangana government will safeguard the interests of the state’s rice farmers and millers.

There used to be a policy that offered a 2% discount on CST dues for Telangana rice exports to other states if Form C was submitted.

Representatives of the rice millers claimed they were losing money as a result of the lack of a 2% tax break. They repeatedly complained to the government about how the C form’s function was to check whether the rice had been exported or not, and if it hadn’t, how their right would be revoked.

They requested that the government look into options to Form C for export verification. They stated that they would provide any supporting documentation, such as waybills, loading and releasing certificates, lorries, and railroad permits.

Representatives of the Telangana Rice Millers Association met with KCR during his visit to Damaracharla. They were accompanied by Minister Jagdish Reddy, MLA for Miryalagudem Bhaskar Rao, and Rythubandhu Samiti President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. They asked him to bring them justice.

After evaluating their request, the CM concluded that it served the interests of both Telangana farmers and rice millers. The chief minister instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to look into their situation and offer them immediate assistance.

MLA Nalamotu Bhaskar Rao and Rythu Bandhu President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy thanked KCR for granting the millers’ request and issuing the GO right away on behalf of the Telangana rice farmers and millers.