FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands to clash with Qatar today

Doha: Netherlands will take on Qatar in a Group A match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar. This is the third match for both the teams. Hosts Qatar lost both the matches and has no points. Netherlands on the other hands is leading the points table with 4 points.

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Assim Modibo, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif