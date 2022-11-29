Govt’s objection to the acting VC appointment at Tech University is upheld by the HC.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court ruled that the State government’s appeal of the Governor’s decision to designate Dr. Ciza Thomas as the vice chancellor in charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University had merit.

The judgement was handed down by the panel led by Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The Court ruled that the Governor, who also serves as the university’s Chancellor, should conduct himself in accordance with the guidelines established by the University Grants Commission (UGC), and that the government’s request is an unusual action.

Additionally, it said that ‘the commands of the Chancellor are not from the competence of the Governor.’

It was previously stated orally by the court that whatever was occurring was unfortunate and that it was challenging to restore a damaged reputation.

The Governor’s attorney, S Gopakumaran Nair, contended that Dr. Ciza Thomas was appointed in charge in accordance with the Supreme Court’s and the High Court’s division bench’s rulings and the University Grants Commission’s regulations (UGC).

The government’s attorney, K Gopalakrishna Kurup, responded to the defence by asserting that there was no prohibition against questioning the Chancellor’s improper activities.