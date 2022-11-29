In India, YouTube removes 17 lakh videos for breaking community norms

A statement released on Tuesday said that, by the Google-owned company, over 17 lakh videos uploaded from India between July and September were taken down for breaking the community guidelines.

According to YouTube’s Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the third quarter of 2022, ‘over 1.7 million videos were removed in India between July and September 2022 for breaking the site’s Community Guidelines.’

YouTube has taken down more than 56 lakh videos worldwide for breaking community rules.

‘Of the videos detected by machines, 36 per cent were removed before they received a single view, and 31 per cent received between 1 and 10 views before removal,’ the report said.

The report said that, the video hosting service removed over 73.7 crore comments for breaking the rules.

YouTube data revealed that, only 1% of comments were removed after being reported by users, while 98% of comments were removed after being reported by YouTube’s automated system.