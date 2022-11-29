ISRO exempted from ‘explosives rule’ by government; Report

To facilitate commerce, the government has freed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from obtaining its clearance for the production, storage, usage, and transportation of solid propellant for space rockets. Prior to this, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organizations (PESO) needed ISRO to get a licence (DPIIT). ‘In a class of space rockets, a solid propellant serves as the primary fuel. The exemption is contingent upon a few requirements’, according to a DPIIT statement.

‘The central government hereby exempts Indian Space Research Organisation from the operation of all the provisions of the Explosives rule 2008 for manufacturing, storage, use and transportation of solid propellant for space rockets falling under UN Class I (explosives),’ the notification said.

ISRO is required to establish structures for the production, storage, transportation, and use of explosives in accordance with the recommendations of the Storage and Transportation of Explosives Committee (STEC). As per the notification, they must also conduct a biannual safety assessment of the factories that make solid propellants with a representative from the ministry of defense’s Center for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).

The action,is intended to encourage ease of doing business. The PESO, originally the Department of Explosives, is a nodal organisation responsible for overseeing the security of dangerous chemicals including explosives, compressed gas, and petroleum. The official claimed that ISRO is a top-tier organisation with all the necessary ability to handle such explosives, despite their complicated and delicate composition.

This exemption, which was in effect before to 2008, was demanded by ISRO. The exception was removed in 2008 as a result of modifications to the explosives law, but it has now been reinstated, the source added. ‘But only certain propellants qualify for this exemption. For hazardous chemicals, they will have to take the license,’ the official added.