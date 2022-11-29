‘Less hours at work, but no pay cut’: 100 companies offer four-day work weeks!

In a first, 100 businesses in the UK switched to a four-day workweek permanently for almost 2,600 workers without losing compensation. The two largest organisations that have committed to the four-day effort are Atom Bank and the international marketing firm Awin. About 450 people work for each of these businesses in the UK. The four-day workweek was ‘one of the most revolutionary efforts we’ve seen in the history of the organisation,’ according to Adam Ross, chief executive of Awin.

The five-day pattern, according to those in favour of the programme, is a holdover from a previous economic era. A four-day workweek will prove to be more effective, according to supporters. The UK Campaign is also cooperating with the largest pilot programme in the world to embrace the four-day workweek for over 70 enterprises with over 3,300 people in a trial with academics from the universities of Cambridge and Oxford, Boston College, and think tank Autonomy.

A survey was taken in September and 88 percent of businesses found that the four-day workweek was beneficial to their operations at the trial stage. According to the survey results, 95% of the businesses said their employees’ productivity has either increased or stayed the same since the change.