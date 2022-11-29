Man who stole toothpastes, arrested by Delhi Police from Bahraich

A warehouse employee who stole about 23,400 tubes of toothpaste and one cell phone from the Lahori Gate warehouse where he worked was detained by Delhi Police. The accused has been identified as Udhal, a citizen of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

Kunwarpal, the proprietor of the warehouse and a resident of Rang Mahal, Lahori Gate, filed a complaint, leading to his arrest. The theft of toothpaste from the godown of the complainant’s businesses, Close-up and Dabur-Red, as well as one mobile phone, led to the filing of a theft complaint.

A police team rushed to the scene, and they checked and analysed close to 40 CCTV recordings of the area, as well as the locations and routes the accused regularly visited nearby. The 23-year-old accused was nabbed with the aid of technical surveillance and CCTV cameras. The thief turned over the stolen items to the police.

The accused, Udhal aka Santosh, revealed during questioning that he was involved in the current case of toothpaste theft, specifically from Close-up and Dabur-Red Company, as well as the theft of a cell phone. He also revealed that he previously worked as a labourer in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi and that, a few weeks ago, he began working as a labourer at the complainant’s godown through one Ranjan, a Tilak Bazar resident.

He went on to say that over time he gained his employer’s trust and made a plan to steal lakhs of rupees’ worth of stock toothpastes from the godown. He was well aware that the owner frequently leaves the godown’s keys with Guddu, a chaiwala who manages a small tea shop outside the godown. He stole the godown key from Guddu on November 20 during the evening while his employer was away by claiming he needed to receive the next delivery and then transfer it.

He then loaded the stolen goods into two of his own rickshaws, drove them to ISBT at Kashmere Gate in Delhi, where he used e-rickshaw pullers to transfer them into a private bus before driving back to his home village.

The accused went on to say that he had kept the stolen items in a room close to his home in the native village and intended to sell them for a profit at wholesale or retail prices, but the police team caught him.