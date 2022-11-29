Taliban ends ceasefire with government; orders its militants to attack!

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has called off an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government in June. The group said that the decision to end the truce was taken after ‘a series of non-stop attacks were launched by the military organisations’. The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007. It also said it had repeatedly warned the people about violation of the ceasefire but showed patience so that the negotiation process was not ‘sabotaged at least by us’.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistani government have been unable to come to an agreement about the incorporation of the tribal territory into the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Although the TTP and the government declared a truce in June, assaults on security personnel persisted. A truce was followed by a new round of negotiations between the two parties in May of this year, but little progress was achieved. Last year the New Zealand cricket team cancelled their tour of Pakistan after a terrorist threat. In October, the Ministry of Interior had issued a nationwide alert to maintain ‘extreme vigilance’ amid a heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

Numerous fatal strikes around the nation have been attributed to the Pakistani Taliban (TTP). Malala Yousafzai, the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize winner, was attacked by TTP in Peshawar. At least 150 people were killed when the Pakistani Taliban assaulted the Army Public School in 2014. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the foreign minister, has urged the administration to review its approach to dealing with the extremists. In Pakistan, the organisation, which is thought to be affiliated with al-Qaeda, has been held responsible for a number of violent attacks, including the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad and an attempt on the army headquarters in 2009.