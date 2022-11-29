Three MLAs from Meghalaya tendered their resignation to speaker

On Monday, three Meghalayan MLA’s resigned from the Assembly: two from the NPP, which is currently in power, and one from the TMC, which is currently in opposition.

Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh received resignation letters from NPP lawmakers Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak as well as HM Shangpliang of the TMC during the day, according to Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons.

According to sources, they have also resigned from membership in their respective parties. There is widespread speculation that the leaders may join the BJP, an ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, next month.

A senior BJP leader who wished to remain anonymous welcomed the decision and said, ‘They have realised that the BJP is the only party that is focused on the overall development of the state.’ In Meghalaya, elections are expected to take place early in 2019.