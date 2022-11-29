UK Subpoena China’s Ambassador Regarding BBC’s Journalist Assault in Shanghai

Due to accusations raised by BBC, that the Chinese police had beaten one of its journalists covering a protest in Shanghai, the British government has summoned China’s ambassador to the country, the Evening Standard newspaper said on Tuesday.

A request for confirmation of the Evening Standard claim was not immediately answered by the British foreign office.

Unprecedented since leader Xi Jinping came to power ten years ago, protests against the severe COVID-19 regulations have demonstrated in recent days in a number of places throughout China.

The BBC reported that while reporting the protests in Shanghai, journalist Ed Lawrence was assaulted, taken into custody, and handcuffed.

‘Before being let go, he was detained for several hours. The police kicked and battered him while they were holding him for arrest. While he was employed as a credentialed journalist, this occurred ‘On Sunday, the broadcaster released a statement.’

The claim has been refuted by China’s foreign ministry, which also claims the journalist did not identify himself as a reporter.