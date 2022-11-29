With 215 cases, India’s daily case count hits a new low.

According to data published on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 215 new coronavirus infections, the fewest since April 2020, bringing the overall number of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,72,068.

The data updated at 8 am showed that the number of active patients further decreased to 4,982 while the death toll increased to 5,30,615 with one fatality recorded from Delhi.

The government officials informed that, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 98.80%, and the active cases make up only 0.01 percent of all infections.

Within a 24-hour period, 141 instances were removed from the active COVID-19 caseload.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the illness has increased to 4,41,36,471, and the case fatality rate is now 1.19 percent.

On the country as a whole, the Covid vaccine has been given out in doses totaling 219.91 crore, says the ministry’s website.