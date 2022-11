On Tuesday, Croatia, which will join the euro zone on January 1, passed its first euro-based budget, aiming for a general deficit of 2.3% of GDP based on the assumption of 0.7% economic growth in 2023.

In the 151-seat parliament, the budget was approved with 77 votes in favour and 50 against.

Marko Primorac, Croatia’s finance minister, announced the budgetary plans by stating, ‘This is Croatia’s first budget denominated in the euro.’