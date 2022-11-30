‘Educationists will replace governors’ as university chancellors in Kerala!

The Kerala Cabinet resolved on Wednesday to present a measure into the Assembly Session that will require state university chancellors to be professionals in the area of education. The Governor will no longer serve as the Chancellor as a result of this. Beginning on December 5, the Assembly session will take place. The Kerala Cabinet resolved earlier this month to introduce a law to remove Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the position of Chancellor.

Kerala High Court Allows KTU VC In-Charge to Continue

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday gave Ciza Thomas permission to keep her position as vice-chancellor in charge of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, but ordered the state government to set up a selection committee and choose a vice-chancellor as soon as feasible.

The Kerala government requested a stay on the appointment, but Justice Devan Ramachandran denied and stated that the governor, who serves as chancellor, may make appointments in accordance with UGC rules. The court issued a request to the university, chancellor, and UGC to forward their nominations, form a search and selection committee, and name the VC as soon as feasible, ideally within three to four months. It further noted that Thomas’ appointment was the result of the governor having looked at all available choices.

Previously, the Kerala High Court had declined to halt the appointment of the vice chancellor in charge of Kerala Technical University. While acknowledging that the state government is in charge of recommending the vice chancellor’s name, the High Court agreed with the governor’s argument that interim appointments might be made in conformity with UGC rules and regulations.