Is actress Samantha traveling to South Korea for advanced treatment?

Samatha Ruth Prabhu’s recent diagnosis of Myositis has caused concern among her followers. Samantha has frequently shared how difficult it is to live with myositis on a daily basis, despite the actor’s assurances to her fans that the uncommon condition is not life-threatening.

According to sources, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made the decision to travel to South Korea for her disorder’s sophisticated therapy. ‘ Samantha aims to become completely healthy during her stay in South Korea and expects to return on the sets of ‘Kushi,’ which co-stars Vijay Deverakonda, shortly,’ the article in India Glitz stated. The report hasn’t been verified or disputed, yet, by Samantha Ruth Prabhu or her team.

(The term ‘myositis’ refers to several uncommon diseases. Weak, uncomfortable, or achy muscles are the predominant symptoms. Typically, over time, this grows progressively worse. You could also stumble a lot, fall a lot, and get exhausted after standing or walking.)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu informed her followers on social media in October 2022 that she had an autoimmune disease. Samantha discussed how she musters the confidence to face her challenges in an Instagram post.

‘I have the ability to overcome the problems that life throws at me because of the love and connection I have with everyone of you. I was given the diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune disease, a few months ago. I had hoped to post this when it entered remission. However, the procedure is taking a little bit longer than I had intended’, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated in an Instagram post.

The ‘Yashoda’ actress uploaded a photo of herself in a hospital along with the lengthy letter.’ I’m gradually coming to the realisation that we don’t always have to put on a brave face. I’m still having a hard time accepting my vulnerability’. The rest of the post stated that the doctors are optimistic that I will soon make a full recovery.’

I have had good days and horrible days… physically and emotionally… and even when it seems like I can’t face another day of this, that feeling eventually passes. It must indicate that I am just one more day away from being well, I suppose’. Samantha ended her message with the phrase ‘This Too Shall Pass’.