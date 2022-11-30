Kozhikode Medical College females’ hostel curfew hours: HC seeks explanation

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court demanded an explanation from the pertinent and responsible authorities over the curfew hours at the females’ hostel at Kozhikode Medical College. The court questioned the rationale of prohibiting students from entering or leaving campus after 9.30 p.m. The court made the observation that only causes that are legitimate can justify an explanation for the same.

The observations were made by the court as it was deliberating a petition filed by female students of the Government Medical College in Kozhikode challenging a notification from the higher education department prohibiting students from leaving the dorm after 9.30 p.m.

‘In these modern times, any type of patriarchy, even in the garb of granting protection based on gender, cannot be recognised,’ Justice Devan Ramachandran said after hearing the argument. Both girls and boys are capable of taking care of themselves, and if not, the state and the public authorities must work to develop such skills rather than locking them up.

Female students at the medical college protested because they were told to check into the hostel by 9.30 p.m. even though the college’s library and other facilities remained open until 11:30 p.m. In addition, there is no curfew at the hostel for boys.

The case has been scheduled for another hearing on December 7.