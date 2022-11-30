Manjima Mohan responds to being body shamed in life and at her wedding

In Chennai, Manjima Mohan recently got married to Gautham Karthik, the love of her life. She was subjected to body shaming when her wedding photos went viral. Additionally, this was not the first time. Manjima has been a victim of trolling for a number of years. The actress admitted to IndiaToday.in in an exclusive interview that the harassment no longer bothers her. She also said that if necessary, she would reduce her weight.

For the past three years, Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik have maintained a constant connection. On November 28, they were united in matrimony in a romantic ceremony.

People have fat shamed the actress on social media, and some have even made offensive comments to her in person. Is she affected by it? She was honest and stated, ‘It doesn’t anymore.’

In fact, she continued, ‘Even at our wedding, a few guests made remarks about it. It used to, but now that I’m at ease with who I am and am aware that I can drop weight whenever I choose, it doesn’t. I enjoy working out, and I like who I am. I’ll absolutely reduce weight if I have a professional obligation that needs it; I’m not sure why it should matter to others.’