NATO promises to assist Ukraine furthermore as Russia launches attacks on various fronts

As Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Moscow’s forces were attempting to advance in several regions, NATO allies pledged more weapons for Kyiv as well as equipment to help restore the country’s power and heat that had been cut off by Russian strikes.

On Tuesday, air-raid warning sirens caused Ukrainians to flee for bomb shelters, though the country later received the all-clear. Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian targets in the eastern part of the Donetsk region with artillery, mortar, and tank fire.

Zelenskiy claimed that attacks were also being made by the Russian military in the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the eastern city of Luhansk, which Ukraine reclaimed in September.

Zelenskiy stated in his nightly video address that ‘the situation at the front is challenging.’ In Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv, ‘the occupants are still trying to advance despite incredibly heavy losses.’ He added, ‘they are plotting something in the south.’

This month, Ukrainian soldiers took back control of Kherson in the south after Russian forces withdrew.

NATO foreign ministers, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met for two days in Bucharest on Tuesday to discuss how to keep Ukrainians safe and warm as well as how to support Kyiv’s armed forces during an upcoming winter campaign.