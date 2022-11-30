Police make their fifth arrest in Assam ragging case, detains student for questioning

The fifth suspect was taken into custody by police, three days after a student from Dibrugarh University in Assam jumped off the PNGB hostel building to flee ragging on Sunday.

Four suspects were previously taken into custody by police at the PNGB Hostel. However, police claimed that the main accused, Rahul Chetry, was still at large. 18 students had been expelled from Dibrugarh University because of their involvement in the case.

Anand Sharma allegedly jumped from the two-story hostel building to avoid ragging, according to the police, who also noted that he was taken right away to a nearby hospital.

‘We are inquiring about the matter and are going to take strict action against the culprits,’ Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University Dr. Jiten Hazarika said.

Following the incident, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, appealed with the students to abstain from engaging in ragging.

Sharma’s mother meanwhile alleged that her son had been subjected to physical and mental abuse as well as being made to consume alcohol. The mother, Sarita Sharma, asserted that the university administration decided to keep quiet despite numerous complaints.