Restructuring could lead to impairment charges, warns Disney.

According to a regulatory filing, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) stated on Tuesday that the business expects organisational and operational changes that could result in impairment charges.

Following Bob Iger’s appointment as Disney’s CEO once again, modifications have been made.

Iger’s goal, according to Disney, is to reposition the business for growth. Disney stated that the organisation expects changes in the upcoming months as he establishes a strategic direction.

Iger announced plans to restructure the Disney Media and Entertainment Division on his first day of work. His predecessor established the division in October 2020 to centralise content distribution.

Once determined, the restructuring and change in business strategy may lead to impairment charges, the company warned in its filing.