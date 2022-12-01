‘Bluebugging’ gives hackers access to chats, contacts, and more; Keep yourself safe!

The hacking technique known as ‘bluebugging’ allows hackers to access devices having discoverable Bluetooth connections. A hacker can use this method to read and transfer messages, read and overhear calls, steal or alter contacts, and more after a device or phone has been ‘bluebugged’. For laptops or PCs with Bluetooth connectivity, it originally looked to be harmful.

Later, this method was employed by hackers to attack mobile devices and other digital devices. Martin Herfurt, an independent security researcher, asserts that a Bluetooth protocol weakness allowed the bug to access the user’s phone book and call history.

Which gadgets are in danger:

Any device with Bluetooth capabilities can be ‘bluebugged’. Such hacks are feasible when wireless earphones are used. Users that link applications to TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headphones or other devices can record conversations. Once your contacts are compromised, the hacker has access to them and may modify or remove them, perform and record chats, read and send messages, and more.

Bluetooth-capable gear is used in attacks known as ‘bluebugging’. The Bluetooth configuration of the device, which is normally set to be discoverable, must be used. Following that, the hacker tries to connect over Bluetooth with the gadget. Hackers can employ brute force attacks to defeat authentication after a connection has been established. On the hacked device, they can also put malware in order to get unapproved access to it. A Bluetooth-capable gadget can be exploited when it is within a hacker’s 10-meter range.

How to prevent bluebugging:

One method to avoid bluebugging is to turn off Bluetooth and unpair Bluetooth devices when not in use. A VPN, restricting the use of open WiFi, and updating the system software on the device all give an extra layer of protection. The default setting for Bluetooth on most devices is discoverable, which leaves your devices open to connections from strangers. The first step you should do to prevent others from discovering your Bluetooth devices is to deactivate Bluetooth settings. They won’t become hacker targets and won’t be able to link with the device if they do this.