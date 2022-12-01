Cabinet approves draft law to remove Governor as ‘university chancellor’!

The state cabinet resolved on Wednesday to introduce a Bill in the Assembly to remove Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from his position as the Chancellor of the Institutions due to significant disputes they have over how the universities are run. The Bill, which received cabinet approval, called for appointing distinguished academics as chancellors of the several institutions in place of the Governor. The Assembly session, which will begin on December 5th, will see the introduction of the Bill.

The cabinet has given its approval to an ordinance that the administration had earlier agreed to introduce to remove the governor from the position of university chancellor. However, the government suggested holding the following Assembly session before the Governor made a decision. Governor Khan then dispatched the fructuous ordinance back without signing it.

As the ordinance dealt with limiting his authority as chancellor, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been steadfast in his refusal to sign it. He had argued that the appointment to the position of chancellor was the result of a national consensus rather than a favour from the state government.

But in the event that the Assembly approves the Bill to depose the governor as chancellor of the universities, it would need to be signed by him in order for it to become a law. The next question is whether or not the Governor will sign the Bill. Governor Khan has previously stated that the state legislature lacks the authority to have him removed from his position as chancellor of the state’s universities.

According to Khan, the Governors hold the position of Chancellor based on a national agreement reached at the national level in the early 1950s and a report from a National Commission, and no state administration may disagree with it. He insisted that the post of the Chancellor was held by the Governors before to the establishment of the state of Kerala and that the state government had not bestowed it as a favour.