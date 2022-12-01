China has no say on Indo-US military exercise: India

China objected to joint military drills between India and the US taking place close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), but India responded by asserting that China has ‘no veto’ over the situation.

‘Yudh Abhyas,’ a joint military exercise between India and the US, is now in its 18th edition in Uttarakhand, around 100 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China expressed opposition to the joint military drills between India and the US, claiming that they go against the spirit of the two border accords that Beijing and New Delhi signed.

The Ministry of External Affairs responded by claiming that Yudh Abhyas was unrelated to the 1993 Agreement. China should first reflect on its own breach of the drills since it is China who is in violation of the agreement.

The MEA declared on Thursday that ‘China or any other country has no say or a veto on India’s military exercise.’

Yudh Abhyas, a nearly two-week joint military exercise between India and the US, started earlier this month. The yearly military drill between India and the US aims to promote best practises, tactical, technical, and procedural exchanges between the two forces.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated that China opposed the exercise near the LAC and that it ‘violated the spirit of relevant agreements signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996’ and that it ‘does not help build bilateral trust.’