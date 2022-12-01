Now, users will see tweets from ‘non-followed accounts’ on Twitter!

Now that the firm plans to broaden recommendations to all users in order to provide them with the greatest material, you will see more tweets from the accounts you already follow. Twitter Support stated: ‘We’re broadening recommendations to all users, even those who may not have seen them in the past, in order to guarantee that everyone on Twitter gets the finest content on the network’.

Your interests, the subjects you follow, the tweets you interact with, and even the tweets that members of your network enjoy will all be taken into account when making suggestions for you to see on your Twitter feed. Twitter will present you with material it believes you’ll be interested in based on these indicators and more.

Elon Musk acquired the platform in a whopping $44 billion purchase; the new suggestions strategy is another attempt by him to win over additional customers. ‘Think of them as personalised suggestions that are given to you depending on activities you do on Twitter,’ the firm wrote in a blog post to clarify what they are.

Recommendations may show up in your Home timeline, particular areas of the Explore tab, and other locations on Twitter. To ensure that ‘we’re promoting high-quality material,’ the business claims that its recommendations team works closely with its Health, Trust and Safety, and Machine Learning Ethics teams.

The business stated that it furthermore offers tools for managing suggestions and ‘simple methods to inform us when we do and don’t get it properly. To be able to use Twitter on your own terms, you need to be able to do this’. In contrast, choosing ‘Not interested in this Tweet/Topic’ from the Tweet option will indicate to Twitter that a user would want to see less of that kind of information.