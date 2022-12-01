The ‘One Nation, One Power Tariff’ Policy is demanded by Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, called for a ‘one nation, one power tarif’ policy on Wednesday, saying that certain states must pay more for electricity than others.

As he unveiled projects for the Power Department costing Rs 15,871 crore, he claimed that Bihar receives electricity from the power plants of the federal government more frequently than other states.

‘Every state is actively contributing to the nation’s inclusive progress. I have argued for the need for a ‘one nation, one power tariff’ strategy on numerous occasions. Why do some states pay more for power from the federal government’s generation facilities? There should be a consistent electricity rate across the nation,’ added Mr. Kumar.

He claimed that in order to maintain transparency, his state will be installing smart prepaid electricity metres.

‘We provide our power users with subsidies. We pay substantially more for the electricity we buy and charge much less to our customers. I am not particularly disturbed by individuals who advocate for free electricity’ When asked about similar programmes in other states, the chief minister responded.

According to Mr. Kumar, in October 2018 his administration made sure that every home in the state has access to energy.

‘In 2005, we had the chance to help the people of Bihar, who were only using 700 mw of power at the time. Currently, it is 6,738 mw’ said he.